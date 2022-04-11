Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:CHY)

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th.

Shares of CHY opened at $13.44 on Monday. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $12.50 and a 12-month high of $17.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.25.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $267,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,165 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,697 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 5,707 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 213.0% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 44,164 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 30,056 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 56,167 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 8,955 shares during the period.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

