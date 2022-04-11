Calian Group (OTCMKTS:CLNFF) Now Covered by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Research analysts at BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Calian Group (OTCMKTS:CLNFF – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Calian Group from C$77.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CLNFF remained flat at $$54.61 during midday trading on Monday. 500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.07. Calian Group has a twelve month low of $39.85 and a twelve month high of $55.35.

Calian Group Ltd. provides business services and solutions in the areas of health, defense, security, aerospace, engineering, AgTech, and information technology (IT) in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's Advanced Technologies segment offers developed products and engineering solutions for the space, communications, nuclear, agriculture, defense, automotive, and government sectors; software and product development, custom manufacturing, full life-cycle support, studies, requirements analysis, project management, multi-discipline engineered system solutions, and training services; communication systems and products for terrestrial and satellite networks; satellite gateways comprising aperture radio frequency antennas, and telemetry tracking and control, as well as software solutions for managing and monitoring networks; engineering and technical services for propulsion, electrical and electronic systems, computer and nuclear systems, naval architecture, and aerospace; and nuclear services to develop waste management and decommissioning solutions.

