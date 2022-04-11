California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.67.

CWT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on California Water Service Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of California Water Service Group stock opened at $58.69 on Monday. California Water Service Group has a twelve month low of $51.02 and a twelve month high of $72.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 0.27.

California Water Service Group ( NYSE:CWT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $173.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.00 million. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 12.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that California Water Service Group will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.02%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWT. Humankind Investments LLC lifted its holdings in California Water Service Group by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 5,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of California Water Service Group during the 4th quarter worth $31,377,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group during the 4th quarter worth about $2,656,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in California Water Service Group by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,095,000 after buying an additional 17,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in California Water Service Group during the fourth quarter worth about $277,000. 77.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

