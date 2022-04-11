Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $870.70 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) will announce $870.70 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Calumet Specialty Products Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $856.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $884.90 million. Calumet Specialty Products Partners posted sales of $600.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will report full year sales of $3.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.45 billion to $3.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.00 billion to $4.28 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Calumet Specialty Products Partners.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.73). The business had revenue of $865.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.03) earnings per share.

CLMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 3rd. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLMT. Knott David M lifted its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 13.1% during the third quarter. Knott David M now owns 3,567,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,219,000 after purchasing an additional 414,200 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 16,848.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 137,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 136,300 shares during the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 5,222,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,930,000 after purchasing an additional 72,785 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 39.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 211,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 59,809 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $760,000. 31.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CLMT stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.64. 3,157 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,476. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.43. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a twelve month low of $5.27 and a twelve month high of $17.43.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets slate of specialty branded products to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products and Solutions segment offers various solvents, waxes, customized lubricating oils, white oils, petrolatums, gels, esters, and other products.

