Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Hits New 52-Week High at $31.42

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $31.42 and last traded at $30.54, with a volume of 185718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.31.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cameco in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Cameco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Cameco from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cameco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cameco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.89.

The company has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.54 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.86 and its 200-day moving average is $23.94. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Rating ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 2.00% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $368.91 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.094 dividend. This is a positive change from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 0.41%. Cameco’s payout ratio is -30.00%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its position in shares of Cameco by 663.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 1,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Settian Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Cameco by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. 58.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cameco (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment is involved in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

