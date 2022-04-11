Canaccord Genuity Group (OTCMKTS:CCORF) PT Lowered to C$18.00 at TD Securities

Canaccord Genuity Group (OTCMKTS:CCORF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at TD Securities from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Canaccord Genuity Group stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,400. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.14. Canaccord Genuity Group has a twelve month low of $8.89 and a twelve month high of $13.24.

About Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment solutions, and brokerage and investment banking services to individual, institutional, corporate, and government clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

