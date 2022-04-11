Canaccord Genuity Group Raises IGas Energy (LON:IGAS) Price Target to GBX 90

IGas Energy (LON:IGAS – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 65 ($0.85) to GBX 90 ($1.18) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of IGAS stock opened at GBX 36.50 ($0.48) on Thursday. IGas Energy has a 1 year low of GBX 12.60 ($0.17) and a 1 year high of GBX 48.90 ($0.64). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 24.71 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 18.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.36, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of £45.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84.

In other IGas Energy news, insider Stephen Bowler acquired 3,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 15 ($0.20) per share, with a total value of £463.95 ($608.46).

IGas Energy plc operates as an oil and gas development, exploration, and production company in the United Kingdom. The company holds interests in the 50 licenses at onshore locations in the Weald Basin in the southern England; the Gainsborough Trough in the East Midlands; the Bowland Basin in the North West of England; and the Inner Moray Firth in Scotland.

