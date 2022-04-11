Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Chaarat Gold (LON:CGH)

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their buy rating on shares of Chaarat Gold (LON:CGH – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 70 ($0.92) price target on the stock.

Shares of LON CGH opened at GBX 18.30 ($0.24) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £126.21 million and a PE ratio of -18.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.14, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 17.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 19.33. Chaarat Gold has a fifty-two week low of GBX 14.65 ($0.19) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 31.48 ($0.41).

Get Chaarat Gold alerts:

In other news, insider Martin Andersson bought 249,119 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 18 ($0.24) per share, with a total value of £44,841.42 ($58,808.42). In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 481,856 shares of company stock valued at $8,906,145.

Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited operates as a gold mining company. It owns and operates the Tulkubash and the Kyzyltash gold projects in the Kyrgyz Republic, as well as the Kapan mine in Armenia. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Chaarat Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chaarat Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.