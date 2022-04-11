Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Hardwoods Distribution (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) Target Price to C$60.00

Hardwoods Distribution (OTCMKTS:HDIUF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$73.00 to C$60.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on HDIUF. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Hardwoods Distribution in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th.

Get Hardwoods Distribution alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS HDIUF traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,659. Hardwoods Distribution has a fifty-two week low of $23.03 and a fifty-two week high of $38.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.76.

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hardwoods Distribution Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hardwoods Distribution and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.