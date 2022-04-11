Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) by 95.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,177 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,275 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Canada Goose were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Canada Goose during the fourth quarter worth about $269,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,605,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,597,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,993,000 after purchasing an additional 69,661 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Canada Goose during the third quarter worth $13,212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Canada Goose to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Canada Goose from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. CIBC lowered their target price on Canada Goose from C$67.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Canada Goose from C$59.00 to C$46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canada Goose has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

NYSE GOOS opened at $24.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.09, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.60. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.20 and a 12 month high of $53.64.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $586.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.52 million. Canada Goose had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 22.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

About Canada Goose (Get Rating)

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.