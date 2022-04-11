Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.91 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) will report $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Canadian Natural Resources’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.76 and the highest is $2.06. Canadian Natural Resources posted earnings of $0.81 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 135.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will report full year earnings of $7.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.89 to $8.78. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.04 to $7.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Canadian Natural Resources.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.54. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 23.33% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS.

CNQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$80.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$63.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.56.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,661 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,498 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,190 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 750 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

CNQ traded down $1.82 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $62.45. 2,837,360 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,812,679. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $28.86 and a 12-month high of $65.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.69 and a 200 day moving average of $48.08. The firm has a market cap of $72.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were given a $0.592 dividend. This represents a $2.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.84%.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.