Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC)

Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, FinViz reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price suggests a potential upside of 70.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $72.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bicycle Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.33.

BCYC stock opened at $46.99 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.26. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $26.39 and a 12-month high of $62.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 12.65 and a current ratio of 12.65.

Bicycle Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BCYC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.03). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 571.25% and a negative return on equity of 33.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCYC. Deep Track Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,957,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,698,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 269.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 568,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,608,000 after purchasing an additional 414,845 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,416,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 743.2% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 178,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,857,000 after purchasing an additional 157,365 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.69% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

