Capital & Regional (LON:CAL) Given “Hold” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of Capital & Regional (LON:CAL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 70 ($0.92) target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

LON CAL opened at GBX 59.40 ($0.78) on Thursday. Capital & Regional has a 1 year low of GBX 54 ($0.71) and a 1 year high of GBX 95.60 ($1.25). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.99, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of £98.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 59.84 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 60.25.

Capital & Regional Company Profile (Get Rating)

Capital & Regional is a UK focused retail property REIT specialising in shopping centres that dominate their catchment, serving the non-discretionary and value orientated needs of the local communities. It has a strong track record of delivering value enhancing retail and leisure asset management opportunities across a portfolio of in-town shopping centres.

