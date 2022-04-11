Cardano (ADA) Trading Down 20.5% Over Last Week

Cardano (ADA) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for about $0.96 or 0.00002330 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Cardano has traded 20.5% lower against the US dollar. Cardano has a total market cap of $32.34 billion and approximately $1.10 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ION (ION) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,920.44 or 0.11961005 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $75.68 or 0.00183978 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002432 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001014 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00037445 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00022680 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000482 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $155.48 or 0.00377965 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 34,277,702,082 coins and its circulating supply is 33,739,028,516 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Cardano Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

