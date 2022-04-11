CareTech (LON:CTH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $750.00

CareTech Holdings PLC (LON:CTH – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 750 ($9.84) and last traded at GBX 747 ($9.80), with a volume of 8096 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 745 ($9.77).

Separately, Berenberg Bank downgraded CareTech to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 660 ($8.66) to GBX 750 ($9.84) in a report on Monday, April 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.74, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of £846.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 636.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 611.32.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a GBX 9.50 ($0.12) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from CareTech’s previous dividend of $4.60. CareTech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.46%.

CareTech Company Profile

CareTech Holdings PLC provides care and support services for children and adults in the United Kingdom. It operates in four segments: Adults Services, Children's Services, Foster Care, and Digital Technology. The Adult Services segment offers care and residential services for adults with learning disabilities, mental health and autistic spectrum disorders, physical impairment, and brain injury.

