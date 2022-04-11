CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) will post $0.38 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for CareTrust REIT’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.40. CareTrust REIT reported earnings of $0.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CareTrust REIT will report full-year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.61. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.66. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CareTrust REIT.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.06). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 37.42% and a return on equity of 7.81%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of CareTrust REIT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of CareTrust REIT from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of CareTrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTRE. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CareTrust REIT by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,128,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,693,000 after purchasing an additional 105,889 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,318,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,818,000 after acquiring an additional 306,461 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,307,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,208,000 after acquiring an additional 13,238 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 101.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,034,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,964,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,841,000 after purchasing an additional 628,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CareTrust REIT stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.67. 37,592 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 784,575. CareTrust REIT has a 1-year low of $16.86 and a 1-year high of $24.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is presently 148.65%.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

