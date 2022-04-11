Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) PT Raised to 925.00

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from 900.00 to 925.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

CABGY has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded Carlsberg A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. DNB Markets raised shares of Carlsberg A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Carlsberg A/S from 950.00 to 960.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Carlsberg A/S from 1,050.00 to 925.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Carlsberg A/S from 1,075.00 to 1,100.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $797.17.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CABGY traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.65. 376,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,103. Carlsberg A/S has a twelve month low of $22.57 and a twelve month high of $38.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and marketing of beer, craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beer. Its products include Carlsberg, Tuborg Green, 1664 Blanc, Baltika, and Somersby Apple Cider. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Europe, Asia, and Central and Eastern Europe.

