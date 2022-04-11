CarMax (KMX) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.34 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

KMX opened at $102.22 on Monday. CarMax has a fifty-two week low of $94.35 and a fifty-two week high of $155.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.48.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Monolith Advisors acquired a new position in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. Institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KMX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CarMax in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of CarMax from $158.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.73.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

