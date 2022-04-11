CarMax (KMX) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.34 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
KMX opened at $102.22 on Monday. CarMax has a fifty-two week low of $94.35 and a fifty-two week high of $155.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.48.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Monolith Advisors acquired a new position in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. Institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.
About CarMax (Get Rating)
CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CarMax (KMX)
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.