Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.56 Million

Posted by on Apr 11th, 2022

Wall Street analysts predict that Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAREGet Rating) will announce sales of $33.56 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Carter Bankshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $32.97 million and the highest is $33.99 million. Carter Bankshares reported sales of $35.48 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carter Bankshares will report full year sales of $140.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $137.76 million to $141.81 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $151.51 million, with estimates ranging from $150.39 million to $152.82 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Carter Bankshares.

Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CAREGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.13). Carter Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 19.41%. The business had revenue of $33.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.39 million.

Several brokerages recently commented on CARE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carter Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Carter Bankshares in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CARE. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Carter Bankshares by 287.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 15,996 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Carter Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $717,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Carter Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $241,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carter Bankshares by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,792,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,489,000 after purchasing an additional 25,119 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carter Bankshares by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.34% of the company’s stock.

CARE stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.43. 1,730 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,419. Carter Bankshares has a 1 year low of $10.02 and a 1 year high of $17.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $441.99 million, a PE ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Carter Bankshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposits. The company also offers commercial loans comprising secured and unsecured loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, overdraft protection, and personal investments, as well as residential mortgages; real estate construction and acquisition loans; home equity lines of credit; and credit cards, as well as originates and holds fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carter Bankshares (CARE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Carter Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.