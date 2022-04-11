Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.56 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE – Get Rating) will announce sales of $33.56 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Carter Bankshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $32.97 million and the highest is $33.99 million. Carter Bankshares reported sales of $35.48 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carter Bankshares will report full year sales of $140.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $137.76 million to $141.81 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $151.51 million, with estimates ranging from $150.39 million to $152.82 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Carter Bankshares.

Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.13). Carter Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 19.41%. The business had revenue of $33.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.39 million.

Several brokerages recently commented on CARE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carter Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Carter Bankshares in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CARE. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Carter Bankshares by 287.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 15,996 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Carter Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $717,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Carter Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $241,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carter Bankshares by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,792,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,489,000 after purchasing an additional 25,119 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carter Bankshares by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.34% of the company’s stock.

CARE stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.43. 1,730 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,419. Carter Bankshares has a 1 year low of $10.02 and a 1 year high of $17.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $441.99 million, a PE ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposits. The company also offers commercial loans comprising secured and unsecured loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, overdraft protection, and personal investments, as well as residential mortgages; real estate construction and acquisition loans; home equity lines of credit; and credit cards, as well as originates and holds fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.

