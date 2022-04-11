Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$17.13.

CAS has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Cascades to C$19.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Cascades from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$20.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$15.50 to C$14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$19.50 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

Get Cascades alerts:

TSE CAS traded up C$0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$12.88. 80,216 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,844. Cascades has a 52-week low of C$11.77 and a 52-week high of C$16.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.30 billion and a PE ratio of 8.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.14, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$13.06 and its 200-day moving average is C$13.91.

Cascades ( TSE:CAS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.22) by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$982.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Cascades will post 1.4700002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.64%.

About Cascades (Get Rating)

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cascades Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cascades and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.