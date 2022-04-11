Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,855 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 0.9% of Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $2,013,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 12,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 23,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares in the last quarter. Lynch Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $1,625,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $4,173,776.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE JNJ opened at $182.12 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $155.72 and a 52-week high of $183.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $171.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $478.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.72.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 37.46%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $180.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Bank of America began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.29.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

