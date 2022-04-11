Catalyst Bancorp, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on April 11th (NASDAQ:CLST)

Catalyst Bancorp’s (NASDAQ:CLST – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, April 11th. Catalyst Bancorp had issued 5,290,000 shares in its IPO on October 13th. The total size of the offering was $52,900,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of Catalyst Bancorp’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

CLST opened at $13.66 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.72. Catalyst Bancorp has a one year low of $13.31 and a one year high of $14.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Catalyst Bancorp (NASDAQ:CLST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.93 million for the quarter. Catalyst Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.07% and a net margin of 18.66%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,599,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $924,000. Dryden Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Finally, Raffles Associates LP purchased a new stake in Catalyst Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $144,000.

Catalyst Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Catalyst Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for St. Landry Homestead Federal Savings Bank that provides banking products and services in the Acadiana region of south-central Louisiana. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

