Catalyst Bancorp, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on April 11th (NASDAQ:CLST)

Catalyst Bancorp’s (NASDAQ:CLST – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, April 11th. Catalyst Bancorp had issued 5,290,000 shares in its IPO on October 13th. The total size of the offering was $52,900,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of Catalyst Bancorp’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.
CLST opened at $13.66 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.72. Catalyst Bancorp has a one year low of $13.31 and a one year high of $14.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
Catalyst Bancorp (NASDAQ:CLST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.93 million for the quarter. Catalyst Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.07% and a net margin of 18.66%.
Catalyst Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)
Catalyst Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for St. Landry Homestead Federal Savings Bank that provides banking products and services in the Acadiana region of south-central Louisiana. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.
