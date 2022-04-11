CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Robert W. Baird

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.85.

NYSE CTT opened at $8.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.72. CatchMark Timber Trust has a 1 year low of $7.18 and a 1 year high of $12.78.

CatchMark Timber Trust ( NYSE:CTT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.52. CatchMark Timber Trust had a net margin of 57.03% and a return on equity of 38.68%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CatchMark Timber Trust will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CTT. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 109.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 93,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 48,671 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 5.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 96,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,762 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust during the third quarter worth $259,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 6.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 85,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 174.8% during the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 28,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 17,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

