Cavalier Investments LLC Has $1.90 Million Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Cavalier Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,577 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Home Depot by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 735,516 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $302,959,000 after buying an additional 26,039 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 11,252 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Oak Family Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $469,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,263 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $45,762,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Edward Jones upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Home Depot from $425.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.08.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $156,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HD traded down $2.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $308.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,099,394. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $319.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $329.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $360.86. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $293.59 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.74 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 48.97%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

