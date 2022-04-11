Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT) Receives $11.71 Consensus PT from Analysts

Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.71.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CLBT shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Cellebrite DI from $12.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Cowen cut their target price on Cellebrite DI from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Cellebrite DI from $10.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Cellebrite DI in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cellebrite DI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 21st.

Shares of CLBT stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.91. 1,954 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,013. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.69. Cellebrite DI has a 52 week low of $5.07 and a 52 week high of $13.24.

Cellebrite DI ( NASDAQ:CLBT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $67.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Cellebrite DI will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cellebrite DI by 4,239.7% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI during the third quarter worth about $58,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI during the third quarter worth about $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.13% of the company’s stock.

Cellebrite DI Ltd. provides digital intelligence solutions for the public and private sectors worldwide. The company offers Cellebrite UFED, a platform for lawfully accessing and collecting digital data; Cellebrite physical analyzer, a digital data examiner; Cellebrite UFED Cloud, a platform that allow to collect, preserve, and analyze public and private-domain, social-media data, instant messaging, file storage, web pages, and other cloud-based content; Cellebrite Frontliner that collects digital evidence in real-time; Cellebrite Responder; and Cellebrite Premium.

