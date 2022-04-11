Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT) Receives $11.71 Consensus PT from Analysts

Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.71.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CLBT shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Cellebrite DI from $12.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Cowen cut their target price on Cellebrite DI from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Cellebrite DI from $10.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Cellebrite DI in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cellebrite DI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 21st.
Shares of CLBT stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.91. 1,954 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,013. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.69. Cellebrite DI has a 52 week low of $5.07 and a 52 week high of $13.24.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cellebrite DI by 4,239.7% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI during the third quarter worth about $58,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI during the third quarter worth about $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.13% of the company’s stock.
Cellebrite DI Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cellebrite DI Ltd. provides digital intelligence solutions for the public and private sectors worldwide. The company offers Cellebrite UFED, a platform for lawfully accessing and collecting digital data; Cellebrite physical analyzer, a digital data examiner; Cellebrite UFED Cloud, a platform that allow to collect, preserve, and analyze public and private-domain, social-media data, instant messaging, file storage, web pages, and other cloud-based content; Cellebrite Frontliner that collects digital evidence in real-time; Cellebrite Responder; and Cellebrite Premium.
