Centaurus Financial Inc. Acquires New Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCK. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $325.84 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.81 billion, a PE ratio of 36.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.72. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $180.41 and a 12 month high of $327.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $285.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.16.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $68.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.63 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 1,931.18% and a net margin of 0.55%. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 23.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.15%.

In related news, EVP Nancy Flores sold 3,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.09, for a total transaction of $1,025,974.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 2,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.23, for a total value of $539,477.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,357 shares of company stock worth $1,571,857. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MCK shares. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Friday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $333.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $262.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $312.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on McKesson from $245.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on McKesson from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.38.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

