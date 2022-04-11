Centaurus Financial Inc. Acquires Shares of 490 Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG)

Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Adviser Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 90,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,729,000 after acquiring an additional 3,336 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,514,000 after purchasing an additional 4,278 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 36,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,204,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 51.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,091,000 after buying an additional 10,719 shares during the period. Finally, Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC now owns 21,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,120,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period.

VIOG stock opened at $207.37 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $214.08. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $200.02 and a 52 week high of $249.46.

