Centaurus Financial Inc. Buys Shares of 661 Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF)

Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,327,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 368.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 46,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,772,000 after acquiring an additional 36,796 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 159.5% during the fourth quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 3,615 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter.

PTF opened at $126.72 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.49. Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $119.43 and a twelve month high of $186.47.

PowerShares Dynamic Technology Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Technology Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of the United States technology companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing technology-related products and services, including computer hardware and software, Internet, electronics and semiconductors, and communication technologies.

