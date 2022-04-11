Centaurus Financial Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Centaurus Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 77.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,669 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Snap were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SNAP. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Snap by 305.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Snap by 80.2% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Snap in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Snap in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 54.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 13,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total value of $481,484.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 32,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total transaction of $1,038,043.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,258,199 shares of company stock valued at $47,769,438.

SNAP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Snap from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on shares of Snap from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Snap in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Snap from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Snap from $53.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.09.

SNAP opened at $35.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 5.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.14. Snap Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.32 and a 1 year high of $83.34. The stock has a market cap of $57.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.09 and a beta of 1.09.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 11.85% and a negative return on equity of 16.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

