Centaurus Financial Inc. Lowers Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE – Get Rating) by 80.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,703 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF were worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Founders Financial Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 433.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000.

Shares of RYE opened at $69.69 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $36.64 and a twelve month high of $69.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.59.

