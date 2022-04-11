Centaurus Financial Inc. Purchases 247 Shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,522 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOO. Blue Edge Capital LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 21,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co lifted its position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. M Financial Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. M Financial Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MOO opened at $107.39 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.20. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a 52-week low of $88.04 and a 52-week high of $107.81.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

