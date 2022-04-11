Centaurus Financial Inc. Sells 64 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 1,172.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. 66.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 20,633 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.01, for a total value of $5,034,658.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 11,522 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total value of $3,099,418.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded HCA Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $267.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.55.

NYSE:HCA opened at $258.69 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $252.73 and its 200 day moving average is $248.21. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $188.15 and a fifty-two week high of $272.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.41.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by ($0.13). HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 303.35% and a net margin of 11.84%. The business had revenue of $15.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.76 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, January 27th that permits the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.56 dividend. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.54%.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

