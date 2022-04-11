CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Hits New 12-Month High at $32.70

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.70 and last traded at $32.60, with a volume of 25114 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.49.

Several analysts recently commented on CNP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Mizuho increased their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.92.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.49.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 17.79%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNP. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,536,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,745,384,000 after acquiring an additional 6,679,825 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 30.4% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 26,966,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $663,387,000 after acquiring an additional 6,279,070 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 358.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,208,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $177,335,000 after buying an additional 5,636,576 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,235,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $564,785,000 after buying an additional 4,973,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 1,196.3% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 4,655,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $129,928,000 after buying an additional 4,296,140 shares in the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.