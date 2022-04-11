Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.07 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Centerra Gold’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.08. Centerra Gold posted earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 75%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Centerra Gold will report full year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.77. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Centerra Gold.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CGAU shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$12.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Centerra Gold from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centerra Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of Centerra Gold stock opened at $9.86 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.40. Centerra Gold has a 12-month low of $6.64 and a 12-month high of $10.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -16.92%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Centerra Gold by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Centerra Gold by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 185,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 23,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 26,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.05% of the company’s stock.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its principal projects include the 100% owned the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

