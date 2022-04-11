Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Century Casinos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Century Casinos in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Century Casinos has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

Shares of CNTY opened at $11.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.33. Century Casinos has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $16.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 2.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.69.

Century Casinos ( NASDAQ:CNTY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $107.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.80 million. Century Casinos had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 14.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Century Casinos will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Century Casinos news, CEO Erwin Et Al Haitzmann purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.21 per share, for a total transaction of $84,075.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Century Casinos by 91.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 21,842 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Century Casinos by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,913,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,311,000 after acquiring an additional 71,475 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Century Casinos during the 4th quarter valued at about $190,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Century Casinos by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. Finally, Orchard Capital Managment LLC boosted its holdings in Century Casinos by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 946,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,525,000 after acquiring an additional 18,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.84% of the company’s stock.

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company in the United States, Canada, and Poland. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. As of March 8, 2022, it operated two ship-based casinos.

