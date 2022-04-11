CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) Receives C$3.47 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$3.47.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CEU. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$3.50 in a report on Friday, March 11th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.85 to C$3.35 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Raymond James lowered CES Energy Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$3.25 to C$3.35 in a report on Monday, March 14th. TD Securities boosted their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered CES Energy Solutions from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of TSE:CEU traded down C$0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$2.28. The company had a trading volume of 797,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,465. CES Energy Solutions has a 12 month low of C$1.36 and a 12 month high of C$2.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.84. The stock has a market cap of C$578.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.17.

CES Energy Solutions ( TSE:CEU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$367.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$317.05 million. Equities analysts forecast that CES Energy Solutions will post 0.3186026 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.016 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. CES Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.84%.

In other news, Director John Michael Hooks sold 11,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.37, for a total transaction of C$26,995.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,395,154 shares in the company, valued at C$3,302,887.58. Also, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 41,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.37, for a total transaction of C$98,168.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,163,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,121,727.86. Insiders have sold 130,258 shares of company stock valued at $313,682 over the last 90 days.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.

