Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (CTHR) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ: CTHR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 4/11/2022 – Charles & Colvard, Ltd. is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 4/7/2022 – Charles & Colvard, Ltd. was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.
- 4/5/2022 – Charles & Colvard, Ltd. was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Charles and Colvard manufacture, market and distribute moissanite jewels for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. Moissanite, also known by its chemical name, silicon carbide, is a rare, naturally occurring mineral found primarily in meteorites. The Company is the sole manufacturer of scientifically-made moissanite jewels. Their strategy is to create a unique brand image which positions moissanite as a jewel in its own right, distinct from all other jewels based on its fire, brilliance, luster, durability and rarity. “
- 4/3/2022 – Charles & Colvard, Ltd. is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 3/26/2022 – Charles & Colvard, Ltd. is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 3/18/2022 – Charles & Colvard, Ltd. is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 3/10/2022 – Charles & Colvard, Ltd. is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 3/2/2022 – Charles & Colvard, Ltd. is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 2/22/2022 – Charles & Colvard, Ltd. is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 2/14/2022 – Charles & Colvard, Ltd. is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
CTHR opened at $1.52 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.50. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $1.52 and a twelve month high of $3.66. The firm has a market cap of $46.66 million, a P/E ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.31.
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The company had revenue of $13.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.
Charles & Colvard Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. It operates through the following business segments: Online Channels and Traditional. The Online Channels segment refers to the e-commerce outlets, including charlesandcolvard.com, third-party online marketplaces, drop-ship, other pure-play, and e-commerce outlets.
