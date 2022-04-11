Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Price Target Raised to $206.00 at Craig Hallum

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Craig Hallum from $193.00 to $206.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

GTLS has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Chart Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $212.00 to $189.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $198.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chart Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $186.00 to $171.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $190.53.

GTLS opened at $174.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Chart Industries has a 52-week low of $108.29 and a 52-week high of $206.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $148.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.65. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.93 and a beta of 1.61.

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. Chart Industries had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $378.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. Chart Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Chart Industries will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GTLS. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Chart Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in Chart Industries by 26.0% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in Chart Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Chart Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

