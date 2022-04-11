Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $203.16 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) will post sales of $203.16 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Chegg’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $202.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $206.99 million. Chegg reported sales of $198.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chegg will report full-year sales of $843.11 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $839.85 million to $855.03 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $975.01 million, with estimates ranging from $945.35 million to $1.00 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Chegg.

Get Chegg alerts:

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. Chegg had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $207.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CHGG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chegg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Chegg from $56.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Chegg from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Chegg from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Chegg from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.92.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHGG. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in Chegg during the fourth quarter worth $130,324,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Chegg by 74.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,956,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $677,273,000 after purchasing an additional 4,237,498 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Chegg during the fourth quarter worth $75,509,000. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new position in Chegg during the fourth quarter worth $31,214,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Chegg during the fourth quarter worth $25,405,000. Institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CHGG traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.23. 42,235 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,408,232. Chegg has a 12 month low of $23.23 and a 12 month high of $96.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.78 and a 200 day moving average of $36.44. The company has a quick ratio of 14.19, a current ratio of 14.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of -385.62, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.92.

Chegg Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support and help them better understand their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chegg (CHGG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.