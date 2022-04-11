Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Stock Position Lifted by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,121 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,769 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Chegg were worth $3,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHGG. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Chegg by 18,377.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 599,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,871,000 after purchasing an additional 596,714 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Chegg by 196.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 163,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,237,000 after purchasing an additional 108,483 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chegg by 107.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 15,543 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Chegg by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Chegg by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Chegg from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Chegg from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chegg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chegg in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Chegg from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.92.

CHGG opened at $35.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of -391.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 14.19, a current ratio of 14.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.44. Chegg, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.23 and a fifty-two week high of $96.94.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $207.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.20 million. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 8.17% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support and help them better understand their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

