Chemours (NYSE:CC) Stock Price Up 3%

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $33.38 and last traded at $33.27. Approximately 11,907 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,865,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.30.

CC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Chemours from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chemours in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Chemours from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Chemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Chemours from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chemours currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.56.

Get Chemours alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). Chemours had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 70.34%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Chemours’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Chemours Company will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.55%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Chemours during the 4th quarter worth $84,199,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Chemours by 315.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,287,108 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $76,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736,888 shares in the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC grew its position in Chemours by 313.7% in the third quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 891,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,896,000 after acquiring an additional 675,741 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Chemours by 84.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,290,544 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,912,000 after acquiring an additional 592,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chemours by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,781,603 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $93,350,000 after buying an additional 588,765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Chemours Company Profile (NYSE:CC)

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.