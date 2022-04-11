Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) by 70.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,122 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,845 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Chewy were worth $3,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHWY. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Chewy by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Chewy by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Chewy by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Chewy by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Chewy by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. 97.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on CHWY shares. Wedbush lowered their price target on Chewy from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Chewy from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Chewy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler lowered Chewy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Chewy from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.55.

Shares of CHWY opened at $43.19 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.41. Chewy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.59 and a 52-week high of $97.74.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Chewy had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 131.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Chewy’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chewy Profile (Get Rating)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

