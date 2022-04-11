China SXT Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTC) versus Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) Financial Analysis

China SXT Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTC – Get Rating) and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares China SXT Pharmaceuticals and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China SXT Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals N/A -69.76% -58.71%

China SXT Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.32, suggesting that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -0.02, suggesting that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.5% of China SXT Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.0% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 54.1% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for China SXT Pharmaceuticals and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China SXT Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 0 3.00

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $30.67, indicating a potential upside of 168.77%. Given Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than China SXT Pharmaceuticals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares China SXT Pharmaceuticals and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China SXT Pharmaceuticals $4.78 million 0.88 -$2.75 million N/A N/A Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals $38.54 million 20.46 -$157.92 million ($2.30) -4.96

China SXT Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals beats China SXT Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of traditional Chinese medicine piece tablets (TCMP) in China. It offers advanced, fine, and regular TCMP products, such as ChenXiang, SanQiFen, HongQi, SuMu, JiangXiang, CuYanHuSuo, XiaTianWu, LuXueJing, XueJie, ChaoSuanZaoRen, HongQuMi, ChuanBeiMu, HuangShuKuiHua, WuWeiZi, DingXiang, RenShen, QingGuo, JueMingZi, and ShaRen. The company provides its products under the Suxuantang, Hui Chun Tang, and Tong Ren Tang brands. As of July 31, 2021, its end-customer base includes 70 pharmaceutical companies, 12 chain pharmacies, and 59 hospitals in 10 provinces and municipalities in China, including Jiangsu, Hubei, Shandong, Guangdong, Liaoning, Anhui, Henan, Jiangxi, Heilongjiang, and Hainan. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Taizhou, China.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

