CIBC Increases MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Price Target to C$77.00

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at CIBC from C$76.00 to C$77.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 37.28% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on MTY. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$75.00 to C$70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James cut their price target on MTY Food Group from C$73.00 to C$68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$62.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Acumen Capital lowered their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$77.00 to C$76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on MTY Food Group from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$69.88.

Shares of MTY stock traded down C$2.86 during trading on Monday, hitting C$56.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,782. The company has a market cap of C$1.38 billion and a PE ratio of 16.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$53.71 and a 200-day moving average of C$58.17. MTY Food Group has a 52 week low of C$47.90 and a 52 week high of C$72.10.

MTY Food Group ( TSE:MTY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$146.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$152.60 million. As a group, research analysts predict that MTY Food Group will post 3.8699998 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Eric Lefebvre acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$50.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,725.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,059 shares in the company, valued at C$560,967.78.

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

