CIBC Trims Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) Target Price to C$47.00

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$55.00 to C$47.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.81% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities reduced their price target on Richelieu Hardware from C$52.00 to C$48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial upgraded Richelieu Hardware from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on Richelieu Hardware from C$53.50 to C$54.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday.

RCH stock traded down C$1.64 on Monday, reaching C$39.56. The company had a trading volume of 146,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,873. Richelieu Hardware has a 1 year low of C$38.54 and a 1 year high of C$51.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.87, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 3.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$47.72 and its 200 day moving average is C$45.06. The company has a market cap of C$2.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.71.

Richelieu Hardware ( TSE:RCH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported C$0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.65 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$398.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$380.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Richelieu Hardware will post 2.4305813 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Richelieu Hardware news, Senior Officer Yannick Godeau sold 3,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$48.76, for a total value of C$159,555.81. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,728 shares in the company, valued at C$84,264.19. Also, Director Richard Lord sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.10, for a total transaction of C$3,682,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,216,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$207,032,671.47. Insiders have sold 143,072 shares of company stock worth $7,058,585 in the last ninety days.

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

