Cim Investment Management Inc. Buys 16,607 Shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Cim Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,214 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,607 shares during the quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in TTM Technologies were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTMI. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,644,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,673,000 after purchasing an additional 650,465 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in TTM Technologies by 102.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 678,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,660,000 after acquiring an additional 343,605 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in TTM Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,951,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in TTM Technologies by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,591,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,556,000 after acquiring an additional 302,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in TTM Technologies by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,772,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,280,000 after acquiring an additional 297,059 shares during the last quarter. 99.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TTMI stock opened at $13.81 on Monday. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.76 and a twelve month high of $15.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.62 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

TTM Technologies ( NASDAQ:TTMI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $598.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.03 million. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 2.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Analysts forecast that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on TTMI. Truist Financial downgraded TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. TheStreet upgraded TTM Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers PCB products, radio frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

