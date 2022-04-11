Cim Investment Management Inc. Buys 4,741 Shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,741 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Emergent BioSolutions were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on EBS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Benchmark upgraded Emergent BioSolutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Emergent BioSolutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Emergent BioSolutions from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Emergent BioSolutions from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

EBS stock opened at $41.63 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.50 and its 200-day moving average is $44.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.88. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.88 and a twelve month high of $78.00.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.89 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $723.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.90 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 12.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.67 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emergent BioSolutions Company Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response solutions that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs) in the United States. The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

