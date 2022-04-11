Cim Investment Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT)

Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,628 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 28,314 shares during the quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Quotient Technology were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QUOT. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Quotient Technology by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 31.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 4,432 shares during the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC purchased a new position in Quotient Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Quotient Technology by 28.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Quotient Technology alerts:

Shares of QUOT opened at $6.36 on Monday. Quotient Technology Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.09 and a 1 year high of $17.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.53.

Quotient Technology ( NYSE:QUOT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $146.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.87 million. Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 18.98% and a negative net margin of 8.74%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Quotient Technology Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on QUOT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Quotient Technology in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quotient Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

Quotient Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Quotient Technology Inc operates as a digital media and promotions technology company that offers power integrated digital media and promotions programs for brands and retailers. The company's Quotient Promotions platform offers digital paperless, print promotion, and cash back rebates, including Coupons.com website and mobile applications; brand and retailer websites and mobile applications; and third-party publishing websites and mobile applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Quotient Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quotient Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.