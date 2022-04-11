Cim Investment Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Cim Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,532 shares during the quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,714,824 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $518,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963,705 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 1.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,618,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $160,218,000 after purchasing an additional 55,287 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 32.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,371,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $104,973,000 after purchasing an additional 586,098 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,752,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $83,501,000 after purchasing an additional 756,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 2.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,350,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,807,000 after purchasing an additional 36,399 shares in the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WERN opened at $37.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.35. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $36.29 and a one year high of $49.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.65.

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $765.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.09 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 9.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.53%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WERN shares. Stephens downgraded Werner Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Werner Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Werner Enterprises from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America downgraded Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Werner Enterprises from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Werner Enterprises has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.33.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

