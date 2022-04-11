Cim Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Cim Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EXEL. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 156.4% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 177.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 53.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,857 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Shares of EXEL stock opened at $23.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.53. Exelixis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.50 and a fifty-two week high of $25.77.

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.22. Exelixis had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 16.10%. The firm had revenue of $451.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.17 million. Analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Alan M. Garber sold 21,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $447,321.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 6,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $154,008.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 205,229 shares of company stock worth $4,017,116. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EXEL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Exelixis in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Exelixis from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Exelixis from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exelixis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.56.

About Exelixis (Get Rating)

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.